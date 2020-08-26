Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com will be entering their 1st Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series event of 2020. The event will be the Money Shift – Pittsburgh Grand Prix at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Due to the unfortunate crisis of COVID-19, much of Team Sahlen’s race season has been in flux, which has included getting to race with the ChampCar series.

Team Sahlen’s 1st and only event to date for the season was in June at the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing held at Nelson Ledges Road Course. It had been 6 months since the team had last raced at Sebring in December of 2019. The long lay off say the crew and drivers knocking off the rust after break. After a full day of testing on Friday, everyone was ready for Saturday’s 4 hour enduro, where the team secured a 1st and 2nd OVERALL. Then the team followed up with a very solid 2nd and 3rd OVERALL in Sunday’s 9 hour enduro.



Drivers for this weekend’s race will be Joe Sahlen, Joseph Sahlen, Jacob Grimm, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker. They the team’s #941 “Charcoal” Mazda RX7, #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster.

Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts on driving the Boxster again – “I am excited to be getting back behind the wheel of the Boxster again this weekend. When we were at Nelson Ledges in June, I had a few hot laps in “Mustard” on the test day. That was enough of a teaser to remind me how much fun this car is to drive. We came so very close to winning here last year, securing 2nd and 3rd on Sunday. Hopefully we will have a little bit of luck on our side, and we can contend again for the top step on the podium.”

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading into the weekend – “We are excited to be racing again at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. This is such a fantastic track to race on. It has a great ebb and flow to each lap.”

Team Sahlen is also excited to bring the newly enhanced “Charcoal”Mazda Rx7 back to the track. Over the off season, “Charcoal” went on a massive diet and had some fancy aero bits added. All efforts to assist this racer, that is one of the longest tenured in the series, to continue to be competitive and race in the Top 10 of the Tire Rack ChampCar Endurance Series.

