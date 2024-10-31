Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, return to Sebring International Raceway for the 2nd time in a row for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series season finale. This will be the 5th time the team has competed at Sebring in the ChampCar series. At last year’s event, the team secured the OVERALL Victory in Saturday’s 8 hour enduro.

The driver lineup for Team Sahlen will be Joe Sahlen & Will Nonnamaker in the #942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster. And in the #943 “Mustard” will be Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker

For Will & Wayne Nonnamaker, 2024 marks the 25 year anniversary for the duo’s 1st professional victory. This victory occurred in the Motorola Endurance Series. The Professional series was very similar to ChampCar, with modified production sports cars competing in long endurance races. This 1999 race ran as the prelim to the Sebring 12 Hours event. Wayne and Will were driving a Mazda 626 in the Touring Class.

Will Nonnamaker recalls back to that weekend – “The race was rather strange. The fuel for the race was from Canada, and was formulated for cold weather, not the heat of Florida. Thus all the fuel was expanding immensely in the tank. Cars couldn’t take fuel on pit stops. And there was even a car that exploded with a flame thrower out the fuel filler neck. The whole race went under red flag. We had went a lap down early on, but after the black flag we went like mad to get the lap back. We accomplished this and got into the lead. But all that hard driving caused our brakes to wear out. I drove the last 30 minutes on the backers, pacing to the checkered flag.”

The entries for this weekend’s ChampCar event are at 70+. There are several very strong competitors that Team Sahlen will face in the enduro events. The team will take advantage of the Friday Practice that starts at 1 pm to get re-acclimated to the airport circuit. Saturday’s 8 hour enduro & Sunday’s 7 hour enduro will both start at 9 am. The races will be televised on ChampCarLive.com presented by AutoZone.

