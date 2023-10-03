Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, returns to Road America for the Jandjager Cup with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. At last year’s event, Team Sahlen had a sole entry, the #942 “Ketchup” ECS Tuning Porsche Boxster. On Saturday’s 8 Hour Event, the #942 secured a very fine 3rd place finish. That was then followed up on Sunday’s 7 hour event with another 3rd Place. This year Team Sahlen enters Road America on a 5 race of securing 1st and 2nd place OVERALL. Additionally the team has secured double podiums in 6 straight ChampCar Events.

Team Manager Allen Wells remembers last year’s race – “We really didn’t know what our pace would be like at Road America, coming here for the 1st time. Our Porsche Boxster is very good on twisty circuits, but this track has some very long straightaways. What we lacked for in straighline, we certainly made up for in great strategy and pit stops.”

For 2023, Team Sahlen will be entering both their #942 “Ketchup and #943 “Mustard. The drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Will Nonnamaker, Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker. For Joe & Wayne Nonnamaker, this will be their 1st outing at the track in over a decade having missed last year’s ChampCar event.

Wayne Nonnamaker reflects on Team Sahlen’s history at Road America – “I just love driving at Road America. It is such a classic road course. Our team has had some really good fortune at this track, securing Pole Positions in the IMSA ROLEX GT and Prototype classes. And we have racked up many podiums. But for some reason, the overall top step on the podium has eluded us many times here. I think that we will have our work cut for us this year to secure a victory with some fast cars and really good teams and drivers we will be competing against.”

Joe Nonnamaker remembers his 1st time coming to Road America – “My 1st time coming to Road America was way back in 1974 with my Ford Pinto. With only 86 horsepower, you had enough time on the back straightaways to do your tax returns. For ChampCar, we will be running the chicane on the back straightaway. I have never run this track configuration, and I am looking forward to getting up to speed with the new turn sequence on test day.”

Friday will be a test and tuning day. The team will be bringing out their #941 “Chili” on Test Day to gain extra valuable track time for all four drivers. Saturday will be an 8 hour enduro and that will be followed a 7 hour enduro on Sunday. The race will be televised live on ChampCarLive presented by AutoZone.

2023 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.