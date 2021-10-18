Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, enters their 3rd Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series event of the 2021 season. In their most recent event at Watkins Glen International, Team Sahlen secured the OVERALL victory in both the Saturday and Sunday 9 hour enduro events. The team is hoping to continue this momentum as they return to the series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. When Team Sahlen competed with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series at Mid-Ohio last year, the team was able to secure two 3rds and a 2nd in Class out of 2 races

The drivers will Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker & Will Nonnamaker. For this weekend, Team Sahlen will be entering their #43 “Pepper” Audi R8 GT3 Ultra and the & #42 “Pepper” Porsche Cayman. The hopes of the team is to secure dual victories in both Class 5 and Class 4

Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts leading into the weekend – “We were at Mid-Ohio just recently in September for the ChampCar race, so we have a lot of miles here just recently. Hopefully this is valuable in getting up to speed against the very tight competition in the American Endurance Series.”

Joe Nonnamaker added his thoughts – “I really enjoy driving Mid-Ohio. It brings back so many memories driving my Ford Pinto and VW Scirocco here in the 70s. The track has as real flow to it that makes for a challenge to get right. This should be a fun weekend all around.”

The Saturday October 23rd – 8 Hour Enduro will start at 8:30 am. And then this will be followed up on Sunday October 24th with an 8 hour Enduro that will start at 8:30 am as well.

2021 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, Audi Mentor, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, , HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Brothers Grimm Landscaping, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Mazdaspeed, Winding Road Racing, Performance Friction Brakes & WIX Filters.

