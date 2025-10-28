Presented by Eibach

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, returned to Pitt Race one last time. The much beloved track will be closing at the end of 2025. And the very last race to be held was the Lucky Dog Racing League “Lucky Beaver Fever 500” dual 8 & 7 Hour Enduro on October 25-26. At last year’s Lucky Dog event, Team Sahlen had secured the OVERALL Victory in Sunday’s 8 Hour Enduro.

Joe Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on the last event at Pitt Race – “I remember the 1st time we came to Pitt Race in 2013, when we tested our Daytona Prototypes in advance of that season’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. The track extension wasn’t even built at that time. The track extension and the great facilities that were added through the years has made this an amazing track to race it. We have enjoyed this track extensively.”

Saturday Morning was a practice and qualifying session. With Team Sahlen having been to Pitt Race just 2 weeks prior for the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series event – the driver’s were well prepared for the winding Pennsylvania track. And with that recent experience, Team Sahlen wasted little time at the start of the session, securing the 1st and 2nd fastest lap times. And when the session ended, the #942 “Ketchup” & #943 “Mustard” were at top of the timing charts – securing the team the Pole Position for the weekend.

In Saturday’s 7 hour race, both the #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” took turns leading the race early on. The competition was very fierce, with the team fighting for the lead with several competitors. As the race proceeded forward – the team continued to run an error free race – with each pit stop being exactly at the 5 minute minimum. This pace and execution saw the team move out to a 3 lap lead, that the team held onto until the checkered flag flew. The team secured 1st and 2nd OVERALL in the event – marking the team’s 24th victory at the track – the most endurance victories at Pitt Race.

Sunday dawned with high hopes of a repeat. And the race started well with both Boxsters leading. With just 45 minutes to go a DNF while leading by #943 dashed these hopes.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts –“We have truly enjoyed racing on this amazing track and beautiful facility for decade. And to be able to come here one last time and cap off the experience with a 1st and 2nd OVERALL is a memory we will hold onto for many years to come as we reflect back on this amazing track.”

The next event for Team Sahlen will be the December 5th – 7th Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series National Championship event at Virginia International Raceway. The 15 Hour event will see the Best of the Best compete to be crowned the 2025 National Champion.

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach, Rennline & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing