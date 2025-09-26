Team Sahlen is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Rennline for the 2026 endurance racing season. This collaboration marks the next step in a long-standing relationship between the championship-winning race team and the industry-leading Porsche performance parts manufacturer.

For years, Team Sahlen has relied on Rennline’s premium components to keep its Porsche Boxsters competitive and reliable under the extreme demands of endurance racing. The team has outfitted its cars with Rennline’s 4-Piece Pedal Sets, CSF Racing Radiators, Wheel Spacers, Steering Wheel Disconnects, and AeroCatch Hood Fasteners, among other upgrades.

Now, in 2026, Team Sahlen and Rennline are taking their relationship to the next level — collaborating not only on the track but also through co-branded digital content to engage fans and enthusiasts worldwide.

Team Perspective

Will Nonnamaker, driver for Team Sahlen, expressed his excitement about the partnership:

“We have been fans — and loyal customers — of Rennline for years. To officially partner with them is incredibly exciting. Together, we’re going to create fresh and engaging online content that will be fun for both Rennline customers and our Team Sahlen fan base. Most importantly, this collaboration ensures that we continue to equip our cars with the best components available, which is critical when you’re racing the equivalent of six 24-hour events every season.”

Reliability is key in endurance racing, where even minor equipment failures can end a race. “Leaking radiators will put you out, malfunctioning hood pins can ruin a pit stop,” Nonnamaker explained. “In six seasons of competition, we have never had a pedal set failure from Rennline — which says everything about their quality and precision engineering.”

Rennline’s Commitment

Tim Morris of Rennline shared his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to have Team Sahlen serve as official brand ambassadors for Rennline. Their history of excellence and passion for the sport perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver high-performance, precision-engineered products. We’re confident that, together, we will keep these Porsche Boxsters at the front of the field and continue to engage and inspire the automotive enthusiast community.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

Team Sahlen will continue its tradition of competing in premier endurance events across multiple series, including:

Tire Rack ChampCar Endurance Series

NASA Team Racing Endurance Challenge

Lucky Dog Racing League

The 2026 campaign kicks off at the Daytona 14-Hour Enduro in April, with the team’s iconic Porsche Boxsters taking center stage:

#942 “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster – Piloted by Joe Sahlen and Will Nonnamaker

#943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxster – Piloted by Joe Nonnamaker and Wayne Nonnamaker

Team Manager Allen Wells added:

“We’ve trusted Rennline products since our days racing Porsche Caymans in IMSA back in 2014. When we built our Boxsters in 2019, Rennline parts were among the first components we installed. We’re excited to continue this relationship and push even harder in 2026.”

About Rennline

Founded in 2001 by Porsche enthusiast and designer Paul Jacques, Rennline has become a global leader in Porsche performance parts, specializing in precision-engineered accessories for both air-cooled and water-cooled models. Utilizing cutting-edge 3D scanning and printing technology, Rennline develops products designed to enhance performance, reliability, and driver experience. Built “by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts,” Rennline is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and listening to the needs of the Porsche community.

Learn more at www.rennline.com.

About Team Sahlen

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Class Titles again.

Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 GS class Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette, and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship.

During 2016 through 2018, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League, and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series, three years straight. In 2022, the team became the all-time winningest team in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series. And in 2024, the team was also able to become the all-time winningest team in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance series. For 2025, the team secured a win in the NASA Team Racing Endurance Challenge. This victory placed Team Sahlen as the only team to have secured an overall victory in the 6 major Sportsman Endurance Sports Car Series: Grand-Am Cup, World Racing League, American Endurance Racing, ChampCar Endurance Racing, Lucky Dog Racine League and NASA Team Endurance Racing Challenge.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: www.teamsahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

12 Driver Championships

12 Manufacturer Championships

8 Team Championships

140 Victories

349 Podiums

109 Fastest Race Laps

56 Pole Positions

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Rennline, & Eibach