Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning to Pittsburgh International Race Complex for the 2nd time this season for the Beaver River Grand Prix with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The team was at Pitt Race most recently in July for the NASA Team Racing Endurance Challenge (TREC) event. The team secured the OVERALL victory at the 4 Hour Enduro. The last time Team Sahlen raced with the ChampCar series at Pitt Race, the team secured both the Saturday 8 hour and Sunday 7 hour enduros. In total, the team has secured 22 class victories in endurance events at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts on this tally – “All of the us really enjoy racing at Pitt Race. It trully is a driver’s track. We have been very fortunate to have a lot of success here across multiple series. I think the more laps you get at this track the better it makes you. And I think all of these race we have run here then become our secret weapon in getting up to speed and turning fast laps over the course of these long endurance events.”

The Team will be entering both their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. Drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

At the team’s most recent ChampCar race at Mid-Ohio, the team secured the Saturday 8 hour enduro and Sunday 7 hour enduro versus some very tough competition in the 65+ car field. With those dual victories, Team Sahlen vaulted to the top of the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series regular season standings.

Also racing this weekend will be Joe Sahlen’s son – Joseph. Joseph will be driving the #95 “Lightning McQueen” Spare Change Ford Mustang. Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts on this family outing – “It’s always fun to have Joseph and his family at the track. And with Joseph on track, it will give the Sahlen family just one more car to cheer for during the weekend.”

The weekend will start on Friday – October 3rd with a full test day. Saturday’s 8 hour event will start at 9 am and conclude at 5 pm. Then Sunday’s 7 hour event will start at 9 am but will conclude at 4 pm. The endurance events will be televised live on ChampCarLive presented by AutoZone on their YouTube channel.

