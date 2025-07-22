presented by All-Fit Automotive

Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com, will be returning to race in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the September 5th-7th double enduro event. Saturday will be an 8 hour race followed by a 7 hour on Sunday. The Team will be entering both their #942 “Ketchup” and #943 “Mustard” Porsche Boxsters. Drivers will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

In Team Sahlen’s most recent ChampCar race weekend, the team swept the OVERALL, winning both the Saturday and Sunday 7 Hour Enduros. Additionally, at last year’s ChampCar race at Mid-Ohio, the team secured the Sunday 7 Hour Enduro OVERALL victory. The team is hoping that this momentum combined with last year success will transfer to strong finishes this year.

One detail that the team will have to face is the alteration to Mid-Ohio’s turn 4 off the back straight. Will Nonnamaker was able to test on the new configuration earlier in the year and shared his thoughts – “The track is not dramatically different, there is just a bit less camber through the turn. But you used to be able to carry so much speed through the apex. And now, because your mind remembers how it used to be, you drive in every time expecting the grip from the camber and it is not there. This new configuration will certainly provide a challenge for all drivers on track to adjust to. Hopefully we can get some quality track time during Friday’s test session to get comfortable.”

2025 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners:

honeybeeBase.com, Malco Products, Porsche Beachwood, Discovery Parts, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, Pagid Brakes, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., OMP Racing, Bell Racing, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Capri Tools, Fabspeed Motorsport, Eibach & Valco Cincinnati with Big Wrench Racing