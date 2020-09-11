Team Sahlen, presented by honeybeeBase.com will be entering the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend. It was 5 years ago at Mid-Ohio that Team Sahlen entered their very 1st Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing event. At that Event Team Sahlen was fortunate to secure victories in Saturday and Sunday’s Enduro Events, as well as securing the OVERALL Weekend Victory

Team Sahlen’s 1st event of the season was in June at the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing held at Nelson Ledges Road Course. It had been 6 months since the team had last raced at Sebring in December of 2019. The long lay off say the crew and drivers knocking off the rust after break. After a full day of testing on Friday, everyone was ready for Saturday’s 4 hour enduro, where the team secured a 1st and 2nd OVERALL. Then the team followed up with a very solid 2nd and 3rd OVERALL in Sunday’s 9 hour enduro.



Drivers for this weekend’s race will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker. They will be driving the team’s #41 Audi R8 GT3 Ultra “Retro” and #42 Porsche Cayman GT4/PDK “Saucy”.

Joe Sahlen shared his thoughts on driving the Audi again – “I am excited to be getting back behind the wheel of the R8 again this weekend. This car is a real thrill to drive. Our 1st race with the Audi was at last year’s Mid-Ohio event. On our maiden voyage with the car, we were able to secure the Overall Victory on Saturday and claim the top prize for the weekend’s races. We recently tested the Audi at Nelson Ledges, to work through a couple of refinements, that we hope will pay off as we race “Retro” again this weekend.”

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading into the weekend – “We are excited to be racing again at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. This is such a fantastic track to race on. It has a great ebb and flow to each lap.”

2020 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

