Team Sahlen will be entering their 1st race of the season at this coming weekend’s Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing event at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The team last raced on New Year’s Eve at Sebring International Raceway with the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. The team was successful at this event, scoring the overall victory in the 7 hour enduro.

During this 3 month off season, the Team Sahlen crew has been busy rebuilding the team’s fleet of race cars for this season’s full schedule of events. The list of cars prepared includes – “Retro” Audi R8 GT3 Ultra, “Saucy” Porsche Cayman GT4-PDK, “Lunatic” Porsche Cayman GT4-PDK, “Ketchup” Porsche Boxster, “Mustard” Porsche Boxster, “Salt” Porsche Cayman, “Dijon” Mazda RX7 and “Charcoal” Mazda RX7.

Car Chief Trevor Whipple shared his thoughts on the off season – “Preparing 8 race cars is quite an undertaking. We just took the approach of completing 1 car a week, and these short term goals got us to the long term end game of having everything ready before the season event started.”

For this weekend’s event, Team Sahlen has entered 4 race cars. The team will be utilizing the Friday test session shake the cars down after their winter rebuilds. The plan then will be to run 2 of the race cars in the dual 9 hour enduros on Saturday and Sunday. The drivers for this weekend’s race will be Joe Sahlen, Joe Nonnamaker, Wayne Nonnamaker and Will Nonnamaker.

The last time Team Sahlen competed with the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series was at the Fall 2019 Mid-Ohio event. At this event, Team Sahlen secured the Overall Victory in both Saturday and Sunday’s enduros. Uniquely, Team Sahlen won with 2 different racers, Audi R8 & Porsche Cayman, in the two events.

Will Nonnamaker shared his thoughts leading up to this weekend’s race at Pittsburgh – “I can hardly wait to get out on the track at Pittsburgh. It is one of my favorite tracks to drive on. It has quite the flow, very similar to Virginia International Raceway. We have had quite a bit of experience here racing in the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series, so we are hoping some of that translates this weekend into good pace and results.”

